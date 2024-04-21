Henry Cavill As An X-Men '97-Inspired Magneto Is AI Perfection

One of the most talked-about names linked to the return of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) still needs to be confirmed as part of the project. Henry Cavill remains one of the most outrageous "Deadpool and Wolverine" cameo rumors that might be true, with reports indicating he'll be a variant of Hugh Jackman's sharp-clawed, cigar-chomping X-Man. While we wait for confirmation, it hasn't stopped @mastercomics from playing around with the idea of imagining the former Superman as a different character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto.

Switching from the Man of Steel to the Master of Magnetism, Cavill would make an exciting pick for such an iconic character. After spending so long as the last son of Krypton, then shifting to the gray area between good and evil as Geralt in "The Witcher," seeing Cavill as Magneto certainly opens up exciting possibilities.

In their own way, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender brought a brilliant balance to the character, who was blinded by injustice and willing to crush the enemies of mutant-kind no matter the cost. Seeing Cavill as an enraged metal-throwing madman whose motivations are at least understandable would undoubtedly make for a great watch as well. However, there's one villain among "X-Men" lore that might even be an even better, more terrifying fit — and that fans have already shown interest in wanting to see him take on.