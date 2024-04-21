Henry Cavill As An X-Men '97-Inspired Magneto Is AI Perfection
One of the most talked-about names linked to the return of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) still needs to be confirmed as part of the project. Henry Cavill remains one of the most outrageous "Deadpool and Wolverine" cameo rumors that might be true, with reports indicating he'll be a variant of Hugh Jackman's sharp-clawed, cigar-chomping X-Man. While we wait for confirmation, it hasn't stopped @mastercomics from playing around with the idea of imagining the former Superman as a different character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto.
Switching from the Man of Steel to the Master of Magnetism, Cavill would make an exciting pick for such an iconic character. After spending so long as the last son of Krypton, then shifting to the gray area between good and evil as Geralt in "The Witcher," seeing Cavill as Magneto certainly opens up exciting possibilities.
In their own way, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender brought a brilliant balance to the character, who was blinded by injustice and willing to crush the enemies of mutant-kind no matter the cost. Seeing Cavill as an enraged metal-throwing madman whose motivations are at least understandable would undoubtedly make for a great watch as well. However, there's one villain among "X-Men" lore that might even be an even better, more terrifying fit — and that fans have already shown interest in wanting to see him take on.
Henry Cavill would make a magnificent Mister Sinister
One face that keeps coming up to scare us senseless in Marvel Studios' brilliant animated series, "X-Men '97," is Nathaniel Essex, better known as Mr. Sinister. Making his first full-fledged appearance in "The Uncanny X-Men" #221 in 1987, the bad guy so evil he's even torn his cape to ribbons has been a recurring presence in the new show and could just as well be a prominent threat when the X-Men make it back to live-action. Of the many major villains who have caused issues for Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, Sinister has yet to make a film appearance, and if Cavill was called with the offer, it seems like there's a good chance he'd relish the opportunity to break bad again.
Having already dabbled with being a duplicitous villain as August Walker in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," Cavill has shown he can (quite literally) twirl his mustache maniacally if he wants to. As for the possibility of Sinister coming to the big screen, the ending of "X-Men: Apocalypse" limply hinted at the character's arrival in a tease that amounted to nothing. Since then, reports have suggested that Marvel Studios' "X-Men" reboot may feature the iconic villain, after a plan to introduce him at the end of "The New Mutants" was also scrapped. Plus, if Cavill's time as Geralt has shown us anything, it's that he can look good when he's angry, pale, and with deathly black eyes. Now that's Sinister.