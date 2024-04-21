The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

There are great Western movies, and then there are true classics. "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" falls firmly into the latter category. An emotionally stirring and gorgeously shot tale of love, brotherhood, and inevitability, George Roy Hill's 1969 flick remains a pillar of Hollywood history. But while the cinematography, score, and screenplay all deserve a lot of credit for that success, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" is ultimately a film carried by its cast.

Paul Newman and Robert Redford will be forever linked as an onscreen duo, despite the fact that they only ever co-starred in two movies. "Butch Cassidy" was the first, and "The Sting" was the second, released just four years after their initial collaboration and once again directed by Hill. It's a testament to the two stars' incredible chemistry that this pair of shared performances was enough to eternally tie them together in the eyes of movie fans. They're incomparable as the eponymous cowboy bank robbers, but they aren't the only actors responsible for making the movie so beloved.

The iconic Western doesn't have a huge cast, but even the supporting characters make big impressions despite having very little screen time. Unfortunately, most of the talented stars who appear in the film are no longer with us. These are the only actors still alive from the cast of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."