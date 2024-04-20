This Wild Joker 2 Theory Changes Everything About Arthur Fleck & Harley Quinn

The "Joker: Folie à Deux" trailer is out and the DC fandom is all in for what appears to be another wild ride through Gotham, courtesy of director Todd Phillips. The sequel to 2019's "Joker" will feature Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn, with the character's relationship to Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck serving as the cornerstone for the film's plot. Certain fans seem to feel this iteration of the chaotic couple will be vastly different from what they've seen before.

Over on Reddit, theories are already getting thrown around for what could possibly be in store for Gotham's sadistic Bonnie and Clyde. "Anyone else get the feeling that The Joker/Harley relationship is going to be an inverse of their comic portrayal? I'm thinking Arthur is trying not to relapse back into his Joker persona but Harley is the one influencing him more to embrace it," u/wonderfulworldofwill wrote.

Such a relationship would differ greatly from the pair's original dynamic; traditional comic book portrayals of Joker and Harley often see the former abusing the latter while expecting total unconditional obedience. Judging from the chatter on social media, if Phillips takes DC's most notorious couple in another direction, fans will likely welcome the change.