Yo Gabba Gabba Characters Hid A Dark Secret, Says One Controversial Theory
Every so often, kids' TV shows produce dark episodes that make viewers question if they're really the family-friendly capers they claim to be. However, "Yo Gabba Gabba!" is widely regarded as an innocent series about cute creatures who love having a good time. Well, it's time to reconsider everything you've ever thought about the preschool singalong saga, as one theory argues that DJ Lance Rock (Lance Robertson) is evil.
The controversial theory, which comes courtesy of Mandatory author Rob Fee, posits that four members of the Gabba gang — Muno (Adam Deibert), Foofa (Emma Jacobs), Brobee (Amos Watene), and Toodee (Erin Pearce) — are being held captive by the DJ. Think about it: They are kept in cases and forced to return whenever he's had enough of their singing and dancing. Their families occasionally visit but never take them home, presumably because the creatures are imprisoned. Let's face it: Muno, Foofa, Brobee, and Toodee are trapped, and their situation could be the plot of a horror movie.
"Yo Gabba Gabba!" has a playful tone, but it could easily have been a disturbing TV show in the hands of more twisted creators. The characters also seem unaware of their terrifying predicament, making the children's series more chilling.
Who are the Yo Gabba Gabba characters?
"Yo Gabba Gabba!" features an eclectic group of characters who fit right into the wacky world of children's television. While he might be a tyrant, DJ Lance Rock is portrayed as a musician who oversees the Gabba gang's singing, dancing, and surreal skits. When he isn't making the citizens of Gabba Land sing and dance, he enjoys flying and preaching about dental hygiene and other wholesome topics.
DJ Lance is joined by the clumsy red cyclops Muno, a bubbly pink creature named Foofa, a broccoli/bee hybrid known as Brobee, and a cat-like creature called Toodee. There is also Plex (Christian Jacobs), a robot often hailed as the leader of Gabba Land. Plex's position of authority is probably why the sinister DJ doesn't oppress him as much as the other characters — if the aforementioned theory is to be believed.
While the fan theory will undoubtedly have detractors, "Yo Gabba Gabba!" is undeniably disturbing at times. Case in point: Gooble (Joel Fox) is a ghost who is always sad and spends most of his time crying, and that's quite chilling. Something is obviously troubling the spook; could it be secret horrors in Gabba Land that DJ Lance Rock doesn't want people to know about?
