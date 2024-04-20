NCIS' Darkest Episodes Share An Unexpected Connection, According To Wilmer Valderrama
Some of the best "NCIS" episodes delve into gruesome events, but that's to be expected from a show that boasts storylines about murder and mayhem. However, the cast and crew love the darker episodes, as they share something in common. While speaking to People, Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Agent Nick Torres on CBS' long-running crime drama, revealed that these twisted tales create good morale behind the scenes.
"We have a blast on set!" he said. "The funny thing is that the darker the case, the funnier the set. We laugh our a**es off. And it doesn't hurt that the world comes along and enjoys it with us."
Of course, Valderrama's character knows all about the dark side of fighting crime. While the "NCIS" premiere solves a cliffhanger, Nick Torres becomes a broken man who has been trying to rebuild himself ever since. That said, while his character has been put through the wringer, the actor loves going to work each day.
Wilmer Valderrama says the NCIS cast is like a family
The NCIS franchise has been around for 20 years, and some cast and crew members have been there since the beginning. This has cultivated a family feel behind the scenes, and Wilmer Valderrama feels fortunate to be involved. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "That '70s Show" alum opened up about how close everyone is on the "NCIS" set.
"We're literally finishing each other's sentences, and the level of difficulty to pull off the stuff that we're doing, it's so high, and somehow this cast is making it amazing. And it's been a joy. It's been a joy to spend all that time with these incredible individuals."
Valderrama isn't the only person who holds these views. Mark Harmon isn't retired following his "NCIS" exit, and he's said that he misses the on-set camaraderie, suggesting that he's open to returning as Leroy Gibbs down the line. It's all good vibes in the "NCIS" family — even when the actors' characters are forced to contend with difficult circumstances.