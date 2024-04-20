NCIS' Darkest Episodes Share An Unexpected Connection, According To Wilmer Valderrama

Some of the best "NCIS" episodes delve into gruesome events, but that's to be expected from a show that boasts storylines about murder and mayhem. However, the cast and crew love the darker episodes, as they share something in common. While speaking to People, Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Agent Nick Torres on CBS' long-running crime drama, revealed that these twisted tales create good morale behind the scenes.

"We have a blast on set!" he said. "The funny thing is that the darker the case, the funnier the set. We laugh our a**es off. And it doesn't hurt that the world comes along and enjoys it with us."

Of course, Valderrama's character knows all about the dark side of fighting crime. While the "NCIS" premiere solves a cliffhanger, Nick Torres becomes a broken man who has been trying to rebuild himself ever since. That said, while his character has been put through the wringer, the actor loves going to work each day.