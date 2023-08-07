Star Wars' Bothans: The Famous Aliens You've Actually Never Seen In Film Or TV

The Rebel briefing in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" is a scene "Star Wars" fans know well. The Rebel Alliance prepares for the attack of all attacks on the Empire's Death Star II and its shield generator. The field operatives are explained the dire nature of the situation and the specifics of the superweapon itself. According to Rebel leader Mon Mothma (Caroline Blakiston), this highly-sensitive information was acquired by Bothans, many of whom didn't make it back from the daring intel mission.

It's undoubtedly a tragic story, but what is a Bothan exactly?

"Star Wars" fans have sat on this question for decades, and sadly for those in dire need of them, answers have been few and far between. To date, Bothans have yet to appear in live-action at the movies or on TV, only appearing sporadically in comics and video games — most famously the "Star Wars: Battlefront" game series. The species has featured prominently in various pieces of "Star Wars" Legends media, with the most notable of them being Borsk Fey'lya: a seasoned Rebel and later New Republic leader who clashed frequently with the likes of Princess Leia Organa and Admiral Ackbar.

Even though Bothans are still relegated to the peripherals of the "Star Wars" saga, perhaps the mystery surrounding them is best left unsolved.