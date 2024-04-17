The Sequel To A Beloved 1996 Movie Was A Huge Flop - But It's Blowing Up On Netflix

An untold truth of "Space Jam" is that it originated with commercials, but became an iconic film from the 1990s that many people still watch and enjoy to this day. Unfortunately, its long-awaited sequel, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," where LeBron James joins the Tune Squad to take over from Michael Jordan, likely won't have the same kind of cultural cache. But while it flopped hard when it first came out, "A New Legacy" is already proving to be a slam dunk on Netflix.

Data from FlixPatrol lists the "Space Jam" sequel among the streaming service's top 10 movies for the week starting April 9. Additionally, it's the most-watched children's movie for that same week. The film's strong showing is impressive, considering its 25% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes and its gross of only $163 million at the global box office upon release. Granted, it received a dual release on Max and in theaters, since it came out in 2021 when many theaters were still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's possible that its haul was negatively impacted by that.

The jury's still out on whether a third "Space Jam" movie will ever happen. The box office performance of "A New Legacy" certainly doesn't bode well, but if it continues getting traction on streaming, it may entice Warner Bros. to make another "Space Jam" movie that will hopefully be released when a pandemic isn't ravaging the population.