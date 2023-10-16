Gargoyles Live-Action Series Coming To Disney+ From James Wan & Gary Dauberman
Disney's fascination with taking its most beloved animated endeavors and turning them into live-action ones seems like it will never end. Everything from "The Little Mermaid" to "The Lion King" has received this treatment so far, with it known that numerous others are on their way down the production pipeline. It has now come to light that yet another animated Disney favorite is up for a live-action adaptation: "Gargoyles." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot of the iconic Walt Disney Television Animation show, which ran from 1994 to 1997, is headed to the Disney+ streaming service in due time.
To bring this project to life, the minds behind it have enlisted some seasoned and talented creatives. First and foremost, THR shared that "Conjuring" universe staple Gary Dauberman is set to "write, executive produce, and showrun" the live-action "Gargoyles." Additionally, Atomic Monster — the company led by "Aquaman" and "Saw" director James Wan and producer Michael Clear — will assume executive producing duties. At the time of this writing, it's unknown who will make up the cast and when "Gargoyles" fans can expect to see the new take on the series arrive on streaming.
There's undoubtedly loads of potential in a live-action "Gargoyles" adaptation, especially bearing in mind those responsible for making it a reality. One can only hope it fares better than previous attempts at such a project.
Hopefully, the Disney+ Gargoyles adaptation will make it further than the cinematic ones
"Gargoyles" is practically tailor-made for a live-action interpretation. A series about gargoyles that come to life at night to protect the streets of New York City is just too cool of a concept not to do more with. Surely, Gary Dauberman and his team will do right by the source material while offering Disney+ subscribers something fresh — that is, if he gets the chance to do so. The idea of a live-action take on "Gargoyles" has been bounced around for years, specifically in a feature-length form. However, time and time again, it has failed to come to fruition.
As former Touchstone Pictures executive Todd Garner confirmed to Polygon in 2021, he sought to bring a live-action "Gargoyles" to the movies in the mid-'90s. Disney elected to move forward with the project, with scripts written and concept art drawn up. Unfortunately, it was all for nothing; time passed, the budget for the film had ballooned beyond Disney's comfort zone, and support for it rapidly diminished. Thus, the production crumbled. Years later, director Jordan Peele attempted to pitch a live-action "Gargoyles" movie of his own, but Disney ultimately turned it down.
Hopefully, the third time is indeed the charm for the live-action "Gargoyles" reboot.