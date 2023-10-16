Gargoyles Live-Action Series Coming To Disney+ From James Wan & Gary Dauberman

Disney's fascination with taking its most beloved animated endeavors and turning them into live-action ones seems like it will never end. Everything from "The Little Mermaid" to "The Lion King" has received this treatment so far, with it known that numerous others are on their way down the production pipeline. It has now come to light that yet another animated Disney favorite is up for a live-action adaptation: "Gargoyles." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot of the iconic Walt Disney Television Animation show, which ran from 1994 to 1997, is headed to the Disney+ streaming service in due time.

To bring this project to life, the minds behind it have enlisted some seasoned and talented creatives. First and foremost, THR shared that "Conjuring" universe staple Gary Dauberman is set to "write, executive produce, and showrun" the live-action "Gargoyles." Additionally, Atomic Monster — the company led by "Aquaman" and "Saw" director James Wan and producer Michael Clear — will assume executive producing duties. At the time of this writing, it's unknown who will make up the cast and when "Gargoyles" fans can expect to see the new take on the series arrive on streaming.

There's undoubtedly loads of potential in a live-action "Gargoyles" adaptation, especially bearing in mind those responsible for making it a reality. One can only hope it fares better than previous attempts at such a project.