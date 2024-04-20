Early X-Men: Apocalypse Concept Art Fixes Oscar Isaac's Marvel Villain Look
In 2016, "X-Men: Apocalypse" was a critical mixed bag as the Bryan Singer-directed superhero film failed to follow the momentum of 2014's "Days of Future Past." One criticism of the project was Oscar Isaac's near-unrecognizable performance as En Saban Nur, aka Apocalypse. The Golden Globe-winning actor underwent considerable prosthetics and makeup to bring Apocalypse to life, but the massive comic villain who brings together the Four Horseman of Apocalypse in the story ultimately looked nothing like his usual self on the page. A concept design could have fixed his look.
Isaac, who still remembers his "X-Men: Apocalypse" experience fondly, could have had a pretty different appearance than the alien-looking version of Apocalypse that fans ended up seeing on the silver screen. On Instagram, Jerad Marantz (@jsmarantz), concept artist and creature designer whose work includes "Avengers Infinity War," Justice League," and "Dune" shared his design for Apocalypse. The art, which was ultimately rejected, gives the villain a human-like frame and dark armor while appearing more futuristic. However, Apocalypse's head in the art looks more like his comic counterpart, with his black features on the top of it and a W-shaped line across his mouth. Marantz wrote: "Here's an early design for Apocalypse from 'X-Men age of Apocalypse.' Even though this concept wasn't approved, I was so excited to do a comic accurate version of the character. Apocalypse is one of my absolute favorite X-Men villains. I grew up with the cartoon and read the comics. It was such an honor just being able to do a pass on this iconic character."
Oscar Isaac called bringing Apocalypse to life excruciating
Even with favorable comments regarding "X-Men: Apocalypse" and his role in it, Oscar Isaac has gone on the record about the excruciating on-set part of playing Apocalypse. In an interview with GQ, Isaac admitted he didn't know when he signed on for the project he'd be in for such a complex process to apply the makeup and costume and wear a massive suit: "'Apocalypse,' that was excruciating," Isaac explained (via IndieWire). "I didn't know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening. That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit—that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn't move my head, ever."
Considering the costume the production team chose for Isaac's Apocalypse, featuring considerable prosthetics, wires, and detailed makeup, they seemingly went with one of the more complicated designs for the iconic comic book villain. Jarad Marantz's concept art is sleeker, and while audiences will never see it in live action, given the simplicity of Apocalypse's face in the designs, applying it to Isaac would probably have likely been less of a hassle.
Hopefully, if the Marvel Cinematic Universe chooses to use Apocalypse in upcoming "X-Men" films, with rumors mutants will sideline the Avengers as the most prominent superteam, his comic book look is done justice, as the one chosen for Isaac badly missed the mark.