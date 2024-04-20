Early X-Men: Apocalypse Concept Art Fixes Oscar Isaac's Marvel Villain Look

In 2016, "X-Men: Apocalypse" was a critical mixed bag as the Bryan Singer-directed superhero film failed to follow the momentum of 2014's "Days of Future Past." One criticism of the project was Oscar Isaac's near-unrecognizable performance as En Saban Nur, aka Apocalypse. The Golden Globe-winning actor underwent considerable prosthetics and makeup to bring Apocalypse to life, but the massive comic villain who brings together the Four Horseman of Apocalypse in the story ultimately looked nothing like his usual self on the page. A concept design could have fixed his look.

Isaac, who still remembers his "X-Men: Apocalypse" experience fondly, could have had a pretty different appearance than the alien-looking version of Apocalypse that fans ended up seeing on the silver screen. On Instagram, Jerad Marantz (@jsmarantz), concept artist and creature designer whose work includes "Avengers Infinity War," Justice League," and "Dune" shared his design for Apocalypse. The art, which was ultimately rejected, gives the villain a human-like frame and dark armor while appearing more futuristic. However, Apocalypse's head in the art looks more like his comic counterpart, with his black features on the top of it and a W-shaped line across his mouth. Marantz wrote: "Here's an early design for Apocalypse from 'X-Men age of Apocalypse.' Even though this concept wasn't approved, I was so excited to do a comic accurate version of the character. Apocalypse is one of my absolute favorite X-Men villains. I grew up with the cartoon and read the comics. It was such an honor just being able to do a pass on this iconic character."