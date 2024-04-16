Game Of Thrones Actor Claims On-Set 'Waterboarding' Gave Her Chronic Claustrophobia

"Game of Thrones" has no shortage of gruesome moments, from Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell losing a trial by combat in the grossest way possible to the shocking Season 1 beheading of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). According to actress Hannah Waddingham, one of the on-screen torture scenes was actually really brutal.

During an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, Waddingham said that she developed a condition after filming scenes for "Game of Thrones" where her character Septa Unella — a fanatical, devoted Septa of the Faith of the Seven and acolyte of Jonathan Pryce's High Sparrow — is waterboarded with wine by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). "'Thrones' gave me something I wasn't expecting from it, which was chronic claustrophobia," Waddingham told Colbert. "It was horrific. Ten hours of being actually waterboarded. Like actually. I'm strapped to a table with all these leather straps. I couldn't lift up my head because I said that would be too obvious that it's loose."

Waddingham then said that after shooting, she was covered in grape juice (which stood in for real wine), she'd lost her voice thanks to an actor holding his hand over her mouth while she screamed during the scene, and she was covered in marks from the straps ... at which point she ran into another (unnamed) actor. "One of the other guys who had been shooting something else was like, 'You're lucky, I've just been crawling through sh** on my elbow for four days,'" she recalled. 'It kind of doesn't matter when you're in 'Thrones.' You just want to give the best."