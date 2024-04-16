Why Spider-Man's Steamy Kiss Was Miserable For Kirsten Dunst & Tobey Maguire

Everyone remembers the famous upside-down kiss between Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson — and apparently, Dunst remembers how harrowing it was to shoot.

During an appearance on the British series The Jonathan Ross Show at the end of March (via The Independent UK), Dunst told the host that filming the rain-soaked, upside down kiss was freezing — and Maguire could barely even breathe in the first place. "I remember [the film's director] Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired but also he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it," Dunst told Ross. "It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn't breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him," she said.

So much for the romantic look of the kiss — though it does make sense that filming this scene in a fake downpour was actually pretty gross. This isn't the only time that Dunst has commented on the now-iconic scene. "Water was getting up [Maguire's] nose because of the rain, and then he couldn't breathe in the Spider-Man suit, and then... and it just felt very late at night," she previously told W Magazine in 2022.