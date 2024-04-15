Why Dylan And Cole Sprouse Regret Their First Meeting With Matt Damon

The identical Sprouse twins became teen sensations after "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" debuted on the Disney Channel in 2005. One of the most popular children's shows from that era, Dylan and Cole Sprouse were on top of the world, so much so that Jason Bourne himself wanted to meet them. While appearing on "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa," Cole revealed that the brothers were obsessed with the "World of Warcraft" video game, and would spend a considerable amount of time on set playing the game. One day, they were told that Matt Damon was visiting the set with his children as they were big fans of their program.

"I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, 'Ugh. I can't believe we have to get off [of] 'World of Warcraft' right now,'" Cole recalled. While the entire crew was enamored with the "Good Will Hunting" actor, the Sprouses were too busy with their video game. "This was how ridiculous we were as children," he said. "I think [Damon] came in and was like, 'Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,' and we were like, 'Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?' and just went right back to the game."

The brothers were fifteen at the time, during the height of the "World of Warcraft" craze, so it's not too surprising that they were less-than-enthusiastic about meeting the actor. In hindsight, he regrets his fumbled meeting with Damon. "We were just being kids and playing video games, and I'm sure if I ever meet Matt Damon again, I'm just gonna say 'I'm sorry' and it'll be all good," Cole said.