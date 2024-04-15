Why Dylan And Cole Sprouse Regret Their First Meeting With Matt Damon
The identical Sprouse twins became teen sensations after "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" debuted on the Disney Channel in 2005. One of the most popular children's shows from that era, Dylan and Cole Sprouse were on top of the world, so much so that Jason Bourne himself wanted to meet them. While appearing on "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa," Cole revealed that the brothers were obsessed with the "World of Warcraft" video game, and would spend a considerable amount of time on set playing the game. One day, they were told that Matt Damon was visiting the set with his children as they were big fans of their program.
"I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, 'Ugh. I can't believe we have to get off [of] 'World of Warcraft' right now,'" Cole recalled. While the entire crew was enamored with the "Good Will Hunting" actor, the Sprouses were too busy with their video game. "This was how ridiculous we were as children," he said. "I think [Damon] came in and was like, 'Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,' and we were like, 'Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?' and just went right back to the game."
The brothers were fifteen at the time, during the height of the "World of Warcraft" craze, so it's not too surprising that they were less-than-enthusiastic about meeting the actor. In hindsight, he regrets his fumbled meeting with Damon. "We were just being kids and playing video games, and I'm sure if I ever meet Matt Damon again, I'm just gonna say 'I'm sorry' and it'll be all good," Cole said.
What Dylan and Cole Sprouse are up to now
After "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" wrapped up in 2008, Disney Channel decided to spin off the franchise with "The Suite Life on Deck." Set aboard a luxurious cruise ship, the show ran for 3 seasons. The transformation of Dylan and Cole Sprouse from those Disney Channel days to now is fascinating, with both embarking on different creative adventures.
Dylan Sprouse spends his time operating the Brooklyn-based All-Wise Meadery, though he hasn't left acting behind. He initially took a hiatus from acting to figure out his true passions. In 2020, he appeared in the romantic drama "After We Collided" and starred in 2023's "Beautiful Disaster," cementing his love for acting. Cole Sprouse continues to act as well. The performer's most notable role was joining Lili Reinhart for The CW's beloved "Riverdale" series, which ran for over 130 episodes. In addition to "Riverdale," Sprouse has appeared in romantic films like "Five Feet Apart," "Moonshot," and 2024's "Lisa Frankenstein."
The two continue to make waves in the industry, and it will be interesting to see if we ever get a "Suite Life" reunion down the road – Disney+ is filled with reboots, after all. Perhaps the two could even rope Matt Damon in for an appearance?