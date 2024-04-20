'90s Movies That Became Unwatchable With Age

The '90s were one of the most bustling and exciting eras ever for filmmaking. Between the apogee of American indie cinema, the dawn of the CGI-heavy fantasy blockbuster, the emergence of influential arthouse luminaries like Wong Kar-Wai and Krzysztof Kieślowski, and the greatly increased number of female directors, it was a great decade in which to be a movie buff of any kind. Like any decade, however, it had its share of duds — both immediately obvious ones, and ones that took some time to start getting moldy.

For a period that ended not that long ago, there's a surprising number of films from the '90s that have aged all too rapidly, even to the point of becoming unintentionally punishing watches. This list compiles 14 originally popular and beloved films – including several Oscar nominees and winners — that now stand as head-scratching testaments to how much has changed culturally, politically, and socially since the first post-Cold War decade.