The Young Sheldon Series Finale Can't Make This Mistake

The hearts of "Young Sheldon" fans everywhere are breaking knowing that Lance Barber's character George Cooper will die as Season 7 nears the finish line. As is established in "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon is 14 when his dad dies, and the 13-year-olds' birthday is mere months away. For those fans hoping "Young Sheldon" bosses will retcon this particularly tragic event, as they did when the show revealed the truth about George's affair, no such luck.

The sitcom's executive producer Steve Holland confirmed to TVLine that this "TBBT" canon event would definitely be a part of the show's final season, although he kept the details vague. "I don't want to say what you will or won't see, but things will get addressed. We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on 'The Big Bang Theory,' but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon's life. We want to honor those," Holland said.

With just a few episodes to go before the finale, it still hasn't been revealed whether George's death and the aftermath of it will be seen on-screen or not. In terms of how George will die, it seems most likely it'll be a heart attack since he has a history of coronary problems, but how the event is relayed to the audience is the most important thing. A popular theory is that George's death will happen off-screen and that Jim Parsons's Sheldon will acknowledge it in a voiceover in the show's epilogue. However, glossing over George's death like this in the finale would be a massive mistake for "Young Sheldon."