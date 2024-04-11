Exclusive Marvel Preview Reveals How Venom Possesses The MCU's Most Powerful Avenger

Contains spoilers for "What If...? Venom" #3 (by Jeremy Holt, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Ceci De La Cruz, and VC's Ariana Maher)

Doctor Strange is one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's also extremely powerful in the comics, where he's about to transform into something new as a symbiote-bonded Master of the Mystic Arts.

In terms of pure power, few characters in live-action or on the comic page can match the prowess of Doctor Strange, who has shown himself worthy of being called the most powerful Avenger on a number of occasions. Disney+'s "What If...?" series showed Dark Strange battling Ultron and the Infinity Stones and more than holding his own, something he also achieves in "Avengers Infinity War" before Thanos snaps half of life from existence. In the main canon MCU, the magic wielder also manages to add the abilities of the undead to his arsenal in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." So, while the hero might not always show it, he's truly a powerhouse, the level of which few of his fellow heroes or villains can even dream of rivaling.

Instead of the latest "What If...?" comics focusing on a variety of weird alternate realities, the stories have shared a more straightforward concept. In the series, some of the Marvel Universe's most recognizable heroes have bonded with Venom's Klyntar symbiote, resulting in darker versions of themselves. So far, She-Hulk and Wolverine have undergone dramatic transformations, and next, Doctor Strange will come into contact with part of a dark symbiote, resulting in a horrifying mash-up of the Sorcerer Supreme and Venom which, judging by the preview pages below, happens when the symbiote infects or replaces the famous Cloak of Levitation.