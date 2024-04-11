Exclusive Marvel Preview Reveals How Venom Possesses The MCU's Most Powerful Avenger
Contains spoilers for "What If...? Venom" #3 (by Jeremy Holt, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Ceci De La Cruz, and VC's Ariana Maher)
Doctor Strange is one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's also extremely powerful in the comics, where he's about to transform into something new as a symbiote-bonded Master of the Mystic Arts.
In terms of pure power, few characters in live-action or on the comic page can match the prowess of Doctor Strange, who has shown himself worthy of being called the most powerful Avenger on a number of occasions. Disney+'s "What If...?" series showed Dark Strange battling Ultron and the Infinity Stones and more than holding his own, something he also achieves in "Avengers Infinity War" before Thanos snaps half of life from existence. In the main canon MCU, the magic wielder also manages to add the abilities of the undead to his arsenal in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." So, while the hero might not always show it, he's truly a powerhouse, the level of which few of his fellow heroes or villains can even dream of rivaling.
Instead of the latest "What If...?" comics focusing on a variety of weird alternate realities, the stories have shared a more straightforward concept. In the series, some of the Marvel Universe's most recognizable heroes have bonded with Venom's Klyntar symbiote, resulting in darker versions of themselves. So far, She-Hulk and Wolverine have undergone dramatic transformations, and next, Doctor Strange will come into contact with part of a dark symbiote, resulting in a horrifying mash-up of the Sorcerer Supreme and Venom which, judging by the preview pages below, happens when the symbiote infects or replaces the famous Cloak of Levitation.
Doctor Strange becomes Venom
In Looper's exclusive preview of "What If...? Venom" #3, Doctor Strange deals with the arrival of a mysterious and dangerous threat that he is unsure of the origin of. In a universe where Venom doesn't exist, the symbiote has split itself up after failing to bond with Eddie Brock to become Venom and is going after some of the Marvel Universe's greatest and most powerful heroes. Strange struggles against it in battle, admitting he's underestimating his unfamiliar alien opponent. The symbiote shows its powers by evading Strange's attacks and dodging a strong containment spell, leading the hero to turn to his longtime ally, Wong.
In his conversations with Wong, Strange relays that the creature doesn't have magical powers but is somehow simultaneously divided and connected to something else. Wong doesn't see the new threat as anything worth worrying about too much, as he departs to watch "The Bachelor" alongside Madisynn, the fan-favorite "She-Hulk" character his MCU counterpart became fast friends with. Unfortunately for Doctor Strange, both he and Wong continue to underestimate the symbiote, and Strange is left to battle the piece of Venom himself. Judging by the transformation seen in Leinil Francis Yu's cover art, Strange's fight won't end in victory. Check out the six preview pages for the comic below.
Doctor Strange as Venom is coming soon
By combining a mastery of magic with the Venom symbiote, Marvel is introducing one of the most potent versions of either Doctor Strange or Venom that we've ever seen. If they collectively harness the massive power of both characters, Venom Strange should be a near-unstoppable force. Additionally, the magician bonding with the Klyntar symbiote is likely bad news for the rest of the Marvel Universe, as the results could lead to catastrophic results for anyone who stands against him, the Avengers included.
Check out Leinil Francis Yu and Romulo Fajardo Jr.'s cover for "What If...? Venom" #3, which takes a closer look at the hero's symbiote-bonded form. The text solicitation for the issue follows.
THE SYMBIOTE SUPREME! NONE ARE SAFE from the Venom symbiote's permeation of every corner of yesteryear and the present alike with its inky, black tendrils...not even DOCTOR STRANGE, THE SORCERER SUPREME! BY THE CRYING CREATURES OF KLYNTAR, THIS IS ONE YOU CAN'T MISS!
Readers will soon find out what the Doctor Strange and Venom combination character is truly capable of when "What If...? Venom" #3 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on April 17, 2024.