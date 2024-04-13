Spider-Man Showed A Marvel God How To Poop - Secret Wars' Oddest Moment, Explained

Marvel Comics tried to recapture lightning in a bottle following the success of the original "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars" (by Jim Shooter, Michael Zeck, John Beatty, Christie Scheele, and Joe Rosen) with the release of "Secret Wars II" in 1985. However, the comic was poorly received by critics and audiences — and one scene might help explain why it didn't live up to the hype of the original miniseries.

In "Secret Wars II" #2 (by Shooter, Al Milgrom, Steve Leialoha, Josef Rubinstein, Mandy Hands, Rick Parker, and Rosen), the reality-changing cosmic being the Beyonder decides to take on the human form of Steve Rogers and learns more about humanity, seeing different cultures and habits as he wanders through New York City. Despite the disguise, Beyonder still stands out; he doesn't know how to eat correctly, accidentally biting and swallowing a bottle. Additionally, he does not understand other customs, such as wearing clothes.

Eventually, Beyonder tracks down Spider-Man, seeking to learn more about human behavior. However, the conversation is interrupted when Beyonder feels fullness in his abdomen, with Peter Parker explaining he probably needs to use the bathroom. The Beyonder doesn't know what this means, leading Spider-Man to direct him to the toilet and help with the process. The scene cuts to moments later and the cosmic entity goes into the bathroom.

Marvel Comics/Al Milgrom

The scene remains one of the most bizarre moments from "Secret Wars II," as it shows that Beyonder still has lots to learn about being human — even the basics, such as pooping.