The Only Actors Still Alive From Superman: The Movie
Audiences were wowed by "Superman: The Movie" when it soared onto movie screens in 1978. Nearly 50 years after its initial release — and slews of other cinematic adaptations of the iconic DC superhero — the film remains a textbook example of how to do comic book movies right. From its groundbreaking special effects to Richard Donner's charming direction and the pulse-pounding John Williams musical score, it's safe to say that the film not only defined the Man of Steel for a new generation but was a game-changer that changed the entertainment landscape forever.
No talk about "Superman: The Movie" is complete without mentioning the film's outstanding cast. Christopher Reeve's beloved take on the Last Son of Krypton remains one of the all-time best superhero casting choices and has yet to be topped, while others such as Margot Kidder, Ned Beatty, Glenn Ford, Phyllis Thaxter, and Marlon Brando brought similar sincerity to their respective roles that continue standing the test of time. Sadly, these and several other "Superman" cast members are no longer with us to see the massive ripple effect that their landmark blockbuster has left on the film industry.
The good news is that a handful of these performers are still around and leading fulfilling lives. Let's take a look at the remaining performers from "Superman: The Movie" and what they've been up to in recent years.
Gene Hackman: Lex Luthor
A hero is only as good as their villain, and few movie villains are quite as good as Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor. While never able to go head-to-head with Superman physically, Luthor's wealth of resources and supreme intelligence make him more than a match for the Man of Steel. Hackman's charismatic portrayal has become synonymous with the classic comic baddie and he went on to reprise the role in "Superman II" and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."
Hackman, who is also well-known for his parts in "Unforgiven," "The French Connection," and "Mississippi Burning," stepped away from the world of acting in 2004 with his final credited film role in the comedy "Welcome to Mooseport." Since then, the 94-year-old creator has turned his attention to writing novels such as the Civil War drama "Escape from Andersonville" and the crime thriller "Pursuit."
Terence Stamp: General Zod
While not the primary antagonist of "Superman: The Movie," Terence Stamp made a great impression as the villainous Zod. He and his band of fellow evil-doing Kryptonians are primarily exiled to a floating prison in the vastness of space known as the Phantom Zone for most of the movie. In "Superman II," they are freed and travel to Earth where they battle Superman.
The "Superman" movies were not Stamp's final time appearing in the franchise. Starting in its second season, the actor provided the voice of Superman's biological father, Jor-El, in the long-running show "Smallville." At age 85, Stamp remains an active performer, with his latest role in the 2021 Edgar Wright film "Last Night in Soho."
Sarah Douglas: Ursa
While Zod and Lex Luthor originated in past Superman stories, the first major movie adaptation of the comic book hero introduced some new villains to the forefront. Among them was one of Zod's allies, Ursa, played by actress Sarah Douglas. Ursa holds an especially strong disdain for all mankind and proves to be a match for Superman, finally fighting him in "Superman II." Her film persona eventually reached the comic book pages in 2007's "Action Comics #845."
The 71-year-old performer is no stranger to superheroes, having starred and provided voice work in a variety of TV shows and movies since starring in "Superman: The Movie." Some of these titles include "The Return of Swamp Thing," "Batman Beyond," and "Green Lantern: The Animated Series." Like Terrence Stamp, she has also appeared in other Superman-related projects with roles in the TV shows "Superman: The Animated Series" and "Supergirl."
Jack O'Halloran: Non
Sometimes villains get all the best lines ... and other times they don't get lines at all. Such was the case for the silent yet imposing Non, who is among the treacherous Kryptonian trio that also includes Zod and Ursa. Playing the brutish bad guy was none other than Jack O'Halloran. While he may not possess his character's lust for villainy in real life, the 80-year-old actor is certainly no pushover.
Standing at 6' 6," O'Halloran saw a successful career in boxing prior to his acting career. Between 1966 and 1974, he was a celebrated heavyweight boxer with a total of 34 wins, 21 losses, and two draws, with 17 of his victories being knockouts. In 2011, he was finally heard in a Superman project as the voice of a shuttle commander in the fan film "Superman: Requiem."
Valerie Perrine: Eve Teschmacher
Alongside Lex Luthor is his love interest, Eve Teschmacher. While she's a close (evil) collaborator and assistant to Luthor, Teschmacher isn't above ditching her boss to help Superman out from time to time, even saving the superhero from certain death in order to halt Luthor's plans. Portraying Teschmacher is actress Valerie Perrine, who reprised her role in "Superman II" and is also known for her Oscar-nominated part in 1974's "Lenny."
Perrine is no longer active in the industry: Her last role was in the 2016 film "Silver Skies." Much of this is due to her health, as the 80-year-old performer has been dealing with Parkinson's disease for over a decade. She has resided in the same Beverly Hills apartment for 13 years with her close friend, Stacey Souther, who also started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Perrine's medical expenses.
Marc McClure: Jimmy Olsen
Last but not least of the remaining "Superman: The Movie" stars is actor Marc McClure, who played plucky Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen. Interestingly, McClure is the only actor in the original "Superman" films to appear in each entry, having appeared in all three sequels as well as the 1984 spin-off "Supergirl."
He is also well-known for his roles in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, "Freaky Friday," and "Apollo 13." McClure remains relatively active to this day, starring in subsequent Superman-related media, including an episode of "Smallville" and cameo roles in 2017's "Justice League" and 2021's "Zack Snyder's Justice League."