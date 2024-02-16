The Only Actors Still Alive From Superman: The Movie

Audiences were wowed by "Superman: The Movie" when it soared onto movie screens in 1978. Nearly 50 years after its initial release — and slews of other cinematic adaptations of the iconic DC superhero — the film remains a textbook example of how to do comic book movies right. From its groundbreaking special effects to Richard Donner's charming direction and the pulse-pounding John Williams musical score, it's safe to say that the film not only defined the Man of Steel for a new generation but was a game-changer that changed the entertainment landscape forever.

No talk about "Superman: The Movie" is complete without mentioning the film's outstanding cast. Christopher Reeve's beloved take on the Last Son of Krypton remains one of the all-time best superhero casting choices and has yet to be topped, while others such as Margot Kidder, Ned Beatty, Glenn Ford, Phyllis Thaxter, and Marlon Brando brought similar sincerity to their respective roles that continue standing the test of time. Sadly, these and several other "Superman" cast members are no longer with us to see the massive ripple effect that their landmark blockbuster has left on the film industry.

The good news is that a handful of these performers are still around and leading fulfilling lives. Let's take a look at the remaining performers from "Superman: The Movie" and what they've been up to in recent years.