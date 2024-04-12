Fallout: Why Moldaver Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Beginning"



From the beginning, Amazon Prime's "Fallout" presents Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) as the series' ultimate villain. After all, it's hard for a character to come across as heroic when she debuts by leading a group of disguised raiders into Vault 33, slaughtering several of its residents, and abducting Overseer Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) — thus sending protagonist Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) on her quest. Then again, no one on "Fallout" is quite what they seem. From the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) to Maximus (Aaron Moten), everyone in the wasteland has their secrets, and the allegiance switch between Hank and Moldaver in Episode 8 might be the biggest surprise of all.

Since the dual revelations that Moldaver has good intentions and Hank is a mass-murdering Vault-Tec employee are essentially simultaneous, the actors playing the two characters have to be able to match each other every step of the way. Fortunately, MacLachlan has plenty of experience playing the same character as a hero and a villain from "Twin Peaks" alone, and Choudhury's extensive experience enables her to portray Moldaver's mission-minded ruthlessness while still showing the well-meaning humanity underneath. As viewers might suspect, this isn't her first time playing a crucial role in a major project. Here's a look at some of her best-known work before "Fallout."