Why Christopher Nolan Almost Didn't Make The Dark Knight After Batman Begins

Christopher Nolan flipped the superhero genre on its head with the grounded, methodical "Batman Begins" in 2005. The director went in an even more inspired direction with its lauded sequel, "The Dark Knight." While speaking with Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the filmmaker's brother Jonathan Nolan, who co-wrote "The Dark Knight," explained why his sibling was initially hesitant to tackle another Batman flick. "Chris was on the fence about making another one," Jonathan discussed. "I think he didn't want to become a superhero movie director. He was very proud of 'Batman Begins.' To me, it was like ... we built this amazing sports car, and I'm like, 'Let's take it for a drive. Don't you want to make one more?'"

"Batman Begins" was a mature superhero flick that was an inversion of the lighthearted, youth-oriented Batman films from the previous two decades. The Christian Bale-starring origin story was a critical and commercial hit, but Christopher was concerned about being boxed into the genre. Together, the Nolan bros subverted expectations by taking Batman's sophomore story in a grittier direction. "Can we take the same characters and shift ever so slightly into a different genre? Can we go from an adventure film to a crime film to a mob movie, and bring that feeling into it?" Jonathan said.

"The Dark Knight" went on to gross over a billion dollars and emerge as the duo's biggest hit upon release. Critics were particularly in awe of how the film segued into a different genre, proving that superhero films could be versatile.