AI Reimagines Kung Fu Panda Characters As Real People & It's As Weird As You Think

The "Kung Fu Panda" franchise has been a fan favorite for going on two decades now. However, the most recent installment, "Kung Fu Panda 4," received withering reviews when it drop-kicked its way into theaters in early 2024. "Kung Fu Panda 4's" Rotten Tomatoes score from critics was initially worrisome, and while audiences ended up pulling it back into safe review territory, the wobbly start indicated that some kind of shake-up may be needed to keep this well-worn franchise alive. Enter AI.

TikTok user aiviking decided to unleash artificial intelligence on the "Kung Fu Panda" universe by asking Midjourney to create a one-minute video depicting some of the franchise's most beloved characters as real humans. The clip, which plays to the tune of the original motion picture soundtrack for "Kung Fu Panda," starts with a quick summary that says, "Asking AI to show: Kung Fu Panda characters as real people."

It is a fun experiment, but the results are about as weird as you might expect. We're talking about taking anthropomorphic animals whose characters are developed based on their animal attributes. Transforming them into four-limbed homosapien alternatives is a tricky proposition. Toss in the very real and persistent issue of the uncanny valley, and the entire experience is disconcerting — albeit still very entertaining. In fact, as of this writing, the video has received over 24,000 likes and has been shared over 350 times.