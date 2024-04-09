Jackie Chan's New Look Sparked Health Concerns - But What's Really Going On?

Jackie Chan is going to be just fine.

The legendary action star sparked concerns among fans after photos of him with gray hair appeared online, with people fearing that age was finally catching up with him. However, the 70-year-old revealed that the new look isn't because of health issues. In fact, the photos that worried so many of his fans are tied to a project that might end up exciting them when he eventually reveals it.

"Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health," Chan wrote on Instagram. "I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don't worry! It's just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."

Chan added that he wants to take on new challenges and grow as a performer. While everyone is used to seeing him perform exciting martial arts and death-defying stunts in some of the best kung fu movies of all time, the role he referred to might be a departure from those types of flicks. With that in mind, let's look at Chan's upcoming projects.