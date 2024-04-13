What Does HBO Stand For?

When David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery rebranded the HBO Max streaming platform as simply Max in 2023, many were understandably baffled. There seemed to be no clear benefit to the name change, and beyond that, removing the "HBO" threw away more than 50 years of legacy and successful branding. Home Box Office, which is what HBO stands for, began back in 1972, and it effectively began the era of subscription-based premium television in America. Today, the full Home Box Office title understandably feels a bit obsolete.

In the early '70s, though, the name made a lot of sense. Previous attempts at paid premium cable channels had been unsuccessful, and HBO wanted to pitch consumers on the idea of having theatrical film access in their own homes. By angling the brand as a living room equivalent of going to the movies, the company made its then-unusual premium subscription fee more digestible. It was like paying to go to the cinema or a live sporting event — things with which most Americans were already very comfortable.

Over time, HBO became more famous for its original programming than for its showings of major films. Great HBO shows like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Game of Thrones" set the standard for what we now call "prestige TV." And yet, with the recent Max rebrand and the over-saturation of subscription streaming services, Home Box Office isn't quite what it once was.