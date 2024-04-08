How Robert Downey Jr. Really Feels About Jimmy Kimmel's Harsh Oscars 2024 Joke

It's been just about a month since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards ... and apparently, there's no bad blood between the late-night host and one of the evening's big winners.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel went after best supporting actor nominee Robert Downey Jr. — who went on to win that award later in the night — and poked fun at the former Iron Man's "higher points," referencing Downey Jr.'s previous struggles with addiction. In the moment, Downey Jr. seemed (understandably) frustrated with Kimmel, making a gesture for the comedian to wrap it up and move on to another subject before tapping his nose. "Was that too on the nose or is that a drug motion you made?" Kimmel asked Downey Jr. from the stage, at which point the actor's "Oppenheimer" co-star (and nominee for best supporting actress) Emily Blunt placed her hands on Downey Jr.'s shoulders in an apparently comforting gesture.

With that said, Downey Jr. he revealed in a recent profile with GQ that he doesn't really care very much about Kimmel's jabs. Since part of the interview was conducted shortly after the Oscars, interviewer Ryan D'Agostino asked the Academy Award winner about Kimmel's jokes. "I don't care," Downey Jr. admitted. "I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he's a national treasure."