Frankie Muniz's Tragic True Life Story

The rigors of stardom can have a devastating impact on even the most mature actors. At a young age, Frankie Muniz discovered he wasn't immune to this phenomenon. As a child, Muniz's parents supported his burgeoning acting career, and over the years he's been open about the fact that he owes his entire life in Hollywood to his parents. Sadly, however, that career came at a terrible cost.

When he was just a child, before his breakout role on "Malcolm in the Middle," Muniz's mother, Denise, moved with her young son out to Los Angeles to help him pursue his acting dream. The rest of the family, though, was left behind. "Me and my mom went, but my sister stayed with my dad in North Carolina," he said in an emotional interview on an episode of "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!" (per The Sun). With the family split in two, separated by thousands of miles, the fallout was swift. "My mom and dad ended up getting a divorce during that time," Muniz said.

To make matters worse, Muniz said, the financial rewards of his career didn't benefit the rest of his family the way they could have. "I don't know how much positive it brought to the family," he acknowledged. "I wasn't a part of the family since I was 11, because that's when I left."