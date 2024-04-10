The Major Actors Still Alive From Gunsmoke

Roger Ewing started his acting career in 1964. After some time toiling away in minor guest roles on shows like "Bewitched," "The Bing Crosby Show," and "Rawhide" — as well as appearing in the Frank Sinatra WWII movie "None But the Brave" – he landed a major role in "Gunsmoke" as Matt Dillon's second-in-command, Thad Greenwood.

As truly ardent "Gunsmoke" fans might know, Thad is actually Ewing's second role on the show. His first "Gunsmoke" appearance is in the Season 10 episode "Song for the Dying" as Ben Lukens, but it's not until Season 11 that the actor truly starts to make his mark. In the aptly-titled episode "Clayton Thaddeus Greenwood," the capable but somewhat inexperienced Thad arrives in Dodge City as a deputy from Oklahoma, pursuing a dangerous gang that has humiliated him on his home turf, and that he blames for his father's (John Dix) death. Dillon eventually informs Thad that he has no authority in Dodge, but the young, freshly rootless man nevertheless decides to stick around. Thad eventually becomes the Robin to Dillon's Batman, and he's one of the more prolific characters in Season 11 and Season 12.

After leaving the show behind, Ewing moved away from the show business entirely, pursuing the field of photography instead. He only appeared in a handful of projects after "Gunsmoke" and his last screen credit is the 1972 movie "Play as It Lays."