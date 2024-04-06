Ahsoka Photo Confirms The Identity Of A Big Star Wars Easter Egg

These days more than ever, "Star Wars" is filled with Easter eggs and cameos, and that's certainly true in the live-action "Ahsoka" series. One stray shot in the show's first season includes a photo of Kanan Jarrus, the Jedi Knight voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr. in "Star Wars Rebels" who trains Ezra Bridger, fathers a child with Hera Syndulla, and ultimately sacrifices himself to save his friends and family. Prior to the photo, Kanan had never been portrayed in live-action "Star Wars," but the shot itself is so quick and the photo is so small that it's hard to really see what he looks like.

Here's a prop from Ahsoka which is a picture of Kanan Jarrus to make it look like Freddie Prinze Jr. S/O to @WedgeDAntilles from @RefPointPodcast for sending me this and he found it on a Facebook group called Movie Props https://t.co/ORC2rrmEuv pic.twitter.com/4jkF43MnBr — Daniel Sotir (@DanRS87) December 28, 2023

Thanks to a recent post from user @DanRS87 on X, formerly known as Twitter, it's now been confirmed that the Kanan photo does indeed carry Prinze's real-life likeness. The post includes a close-up picture of the real photo prop from the show. It's pretty clear that Prinze didn't show up on set to put on the costume, as the picture seems to be a digital edit of some kind, but it's distinctly the actor's face, and he looks great as the real-world version of his beloved animated character. "S/O to @WedgeDAntilles from @RefPointPodcast for sending me this and he found it on a Facebook group called Movie Props," @DanRS87 wrote in the caption.

Of course, seeing this doctored, blurry version of Prinze as Kanan is no substitute for a proper cameo. Still, it completes the set of "Star Wars Rebels" characters making the leap to live-action.