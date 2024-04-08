AI Revealed What Hell Might Look Like & It's The Scariest Horror Movie This Year

Many modern depictions of Hell draw influence and imagery from Dante's "Inferno." From blazing landscapes to punishments to fit the sins one committed on Earth, numerous films and TV shows have spun their own takes on the concept, from "Constantine" to "As Above So Below" to even "South Park." Now, AI has presented its own chilling visages of what Hell could be, and it's scarier than some horror films you may have seen recently.

TikToker @realscarytok utilized AI to provide a vision of Hell. If Jean-Paul Sartre wrote in "No Exit" that Hell is other people, then an AI's version is hands — just a lot of hands everywhere. It's interesting because AI is notorious for having difficulty rendering hands correctly. Often, people will have extra fingers or digits disproportionate to one another, but that weakness works in its favor in this instance. The uncanniness of the hands lends an even more sinister tone to the representation of Hell, almost turning the ordeal into a work of body horror like John Carpenter's "The Thing," which Reddit claims to be the best of the genre.

The hands almost call to mind a scene from "Constantine," which director Francis Lawrence confirmed has a sequel in the works. In this film, the titular character (Keanu Reeves) goes to Hell and becomes enveloped by demons and their clawing hands. Maybe AI pulled from scenes like that to come up with its version ... or maybe it got the images from Satan himself.