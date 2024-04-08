The Shortest Oscars Speeches Of All Time

Whenever the Oscars come around, it's always interesting to see which acceptance speeches resonate with audiences. Winners can either tug at the viewer's heartstrings or leave them bored, making every speech a gamble. Sometimes, Oscar winners refuse their awards, giving us nothing to nitpick. There's also the issue of celebrity lectures running too long, compelling the awards show to play winners off on their big night. It can be incredibly disrespectful, but it also stops an A-lister from rambling — which can be a win. The most fascinating speeches are the ones that are more than just short — they're so bite-sized that you can blink and miss them.

In 2016, ABC released a supercut of all the shortest Oscars acceptance speeches and they're a doozy, showing winners getting straight to the point. "Thank you," is the shortest one; those words have been shared by many greats over the years. Acclaimed director Alfred Hitchcock uttered that phrase during his 1968 acceptance speech for his honorary award. Patty Duke said, "Thank you," with glee while accepting the best supporting actress award in 1963.

There have been variations of "Thank you," with the magic words being repeated twice by William Holden for winning best actor for his performance in "Stalag 17." Perhaps the most iconic shortest speech in Oscars history is when Joe Pesci won best supporting actor for his role in "Goodfellas." "It's my privilege, thank you," he said to applause.