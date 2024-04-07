The Real-Life Legal Issues Of NCIS Star Mark Harmon, Explained

Mark Harmon is known for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS," a show filled with legal disputes, murder, and mystery. However, the actor has had his own share of legal battles in his personal life, even if they aren't as bad as the darkest thing Gibbs ever did on "NCIS." That said, a custody battle with his sister, Kristin Harmon, in the 1980s went to court and led to the siblings becoming estranged from each other.

Kristin dealt with drug and alcohol addiction after divorcing rock star Ricky Nelson. This led to her completing a stint in rehab, but the same day that she got out, she received a subpoena ordering her to appear in court. Her brother and his wife wanted custody of her youngest son, Sam Nelson, as they were concerned about her alcohol and drug use. The couple was awarded temporary custody at the hearing, and Kristin was ordered to remain 200 yards away from them.

Ultimately, Mark ended the dispute in 1987 and retained visitation rights over Sam while Kristin was given full custody of the child. The family also attended therapy to improve their relationship, and Kristin faded out of the public eye afterward.