5 Essential Team-Up Movies To See Before The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Henry Cavill will soon be heading into tumultuous seas with "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" behind him. Guy Ritchie's upcoming World War II action movie tells the true story of a band of soldiers led by Cavill's Gus March-Phillips, who go behind enemy lines to cause some trouble for the Nazi regime with nothing but themselves to depend on and the rather mad tactics they employ to get the job done.

From a director who has thrived at bringing an eclectic band of characters to the screen with the likes of "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," "Snatch," and most recently, "The Gentleman," this is Ritchie bringing another great team to life and seeing what chaos can be caused. However, hold fire for now, soldier. Before you get acquainted with Henry Cavill and the cast of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," it might be worth taking time to see some essential team-up movies.

Like your missions of the do-or-die variety? Want to see team building of a band of misfits who don't stand a chance apart but are better together? Well, here is a quintet of essential action-packed entries that work from the similar battle-beaten playbook used by "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." Ready yourselves for some classic big-screen carnage that never gets old and potentially having some iconic theme tunes stuck in your head for the next week or so. Hey, no brave deed came without sacrifice.