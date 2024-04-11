What's The Song At The End Of Fallout Episode 1?

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1, Episode 1 — "The End"

By the time the attack on Vault 33 is over and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) is freed from his coffin prison, Prime Video's "Fallout" live-action TV series has made clear that it goes to great lengths to capture the spirit of the video games. Even so, the viewer may not be ready for Episode 1's musical closing salvo. During the end credits, a cheerful old-timey country tune invites the listener to crawl their way through the irradiated aftermath of a nuclear war, and the juxtaposition between the happy little melody and the grim lyrical content is "Fallout" to a tee.

This is a very real song called "Crawl Out Through the Fallout," recorded by Sheldon Allman in 1960 — though since the lyrics name-drop the show and describe its setting so accurately, the viewer would be forgiven for thinking the song was made specifically for the series. That being said, the novelty tune does have a pre-existing connection with the "Fallout" franchise. It appeared on the "Fallout 4" soundtrack as part of the Diamond City Radio playlist.