One Fantastic Four Actor Played A Marvel Netflix Hero You Likely Don't Remember
The cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of "The Fantastic Four" has finally been revealed, and unsurprisingly, a couple of the film's stars have connections to other comic book-related properties. While "Wonder Woman 1984" star Pedro Pascal's credentials in the genre are apparent, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the film's Ben Grimm, also has a connection to the world of superheroes that you might have forgotten. Surprisingly, he possesses a credit that plugs him right into the MCU itself.
On Netflix's "The Punisher" series, Moss-Bachrach played David Linus Lieberman, aka Micro, an ally and friend of the titular character. In the series, Micro is a hacker turned NSA agent who eventually goes into hiding after revealing government secrets. The only thing he really wants out of life is to reunite with his family. With that in mind, he teams up with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), as both men have connections to the same shadowy conspiracy. They end up needing to work together in order to achieve the happy endings they both desire.
Micro ends up with a very happy ending thanks to Frank Castle
Ultimately, Micro finds himself working with Frank, at a great cost to himself. He's forced to come out of hiding and admit that he faked his death. The resultant chaos is explosive. The lives of his daughter Leo (Ripley Sobo), wife Sarah (Jaime Ray Newman), and son Zach (Kobi Frumer) are put in jeopardy as a result. It's enough of a parallel to what happened to Frank's family to make everyone involved uneasy, but the result is ultimately different. This time, Williams Rawlins (Paul Schulze) and the Anvil group are both defeated, and Frank finally attains revenge for the deaths of his family.
Despite the fact that Micro and Sarah are at loggerheads due to his choice, the couple ultimately reunites in the end, and Micro rejoins his family once the series concludes. Though Micro is the exact opposite of Ben Grimm, there's no denying that playing Frank Castle's sidekick has likely given Ebon Moss-Bachrach a great window into what's expected of him in the MCU world.