One Fantastic Four Actor Played A Marvel Netflix Hero You Likely Don't Remember

The cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of "The Fantastic Four" has finally been revealed, and unsurprisingly, a couple of the film's stars have connections to other comic book-related properties. While "Wonder Woman 1984" star Pedro Pascal's credentials in the genre are apparent, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the film's Ben Grimm, also has a connection to the world of superheroes that you might have forgotten. Surprisingly, he possesses a credit that plugs him right into the MCU itself.

On Netflix's "The Punisher" series, Moss-Bachrach played David Linus Lieberman, aka Micro, an ally and friend of the titular character. In the series, Micro is a hacker turned NSA agent who eventually goes into hiding after revealing government secrets. The only thing he really wants out of life is to reunite with his family. With that in mind, he teams up with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), as both men have connections to the same shadowy conspiracy. They end up needing to work together in order to achieve the happy endings they both desire.