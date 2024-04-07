Star Wars: What Happened To The Clone Troopers After The Prequel Trilogy?

The Clone Wars have arguably become the most fascinating part of the entire "Star Wars" story. What started as just a stray line uttered by Obi-Wan Kenobi in 1977 has become one of the defining points in the saga's timeline — a galactic conflict explored through films, television, novels, and comics, all detailing how a crumbling republic succumbs to the alluring lies of fascism. The clones themselves signify this societal fall: Despite their nonviolent doctrine, the Jedi willingly take part in the breeding and purchase of slave soldiers, clones built to genetic specifications that make them ideal on the battlefield and as subordinates to their commanders.

It should come as no surprise that after the clones serve their purpose, propping up the newly minted Galactic Empire and wiping out the Jedi under orders from Sheev Palpatine, they are quickly discarded. The soldiers of empire are rarely afforded much care after returning home in the real world, and "Star Wars" mirrors that callousness with which militaristic governments often toss their veterans to the wind.

The transition from clone troopers to recruited stormtroopers certainly didn't happen overnight, but it still happened much faster than you might suspect — at least, in the current canon. The old "Star Wars" Expanded Universe, however, contains a very different account of what happened to the clones after the prequel trilogy.