Joker's Grisliest Murder Divided Batman Fans - But A New Story Might Change Everything

DC Comics is imagining a world where Jason Todd survives his deadly encounter with the Joker while showcasing the path he could have taken as Robin instead of eventually becoming the Red Hood.

In 1988's "Batman" #428 (by Jim Starlin, Jim Aparo, Mike DeCarlo, Adrienne Roy, and John Costanza), DC Comics left Todd's fate in the hands of readers. The publisher opened a 1-800 number where fans cast their vote on whether Todd, a Robin who wasn't well-received at the time, would live or die after fighting the Joker. Voters decided to kill Todd, leading to the character being sidelined for years before he returned as the vengeful Red Hood — a role he has in the present day. As Red Hood, Todd takes a more deadly approach to being a vigilante, putting him in direct conflict with Batman, who he sees as failing him in letting him die in the first place.

In December 2023, DC published the previously unseen alternate story where Todd lives, which would have been released if he'd survived the fan vote. In the "Faux-Simile" issue, Jason doesn't die but instead falls into a coma after Joker's explosive attack as Batman tracks down the Clown Prince of Crime. Now, a new miniseries, "From the DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives" #1 (by J.M. DeMatteis and Rick Leonardi), will show Todd getting revenge against the Joker and tell a new story of Robin's life after the near-death encounter.