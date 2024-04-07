Is Johnny Depp In Beetlejuice 2? The Tim Burton Reunion Rumors Explained
Decades after the original 1988 Tim Burton classic brought laughs and scares to the silver screen, another "Beetlejuice" feature is on the way. Aptly titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the film sees a host of beloved actors from the first movie return for more paranormal antics. Alongside the likes of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, franchise newcomers like Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, who has dropped major spoilers about his role, will join the fray. Additionally, rumors have swirled that longtime Burton collaborator Johnny Depp will appear as well.
The origin of this rumor stems from Giant Freakin' Robot, which claimed in 2023 that Depp appears in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in a cameo capacity. The publication's sources made no mention of who Depp would play in the film, nor how his role would fit into the overall story. Seeing as the likes of Burton and Depp have yet to confirm the latter's involvement, it's best to take this report with a grain of salt.
Time will tell if Depp will appear, thus making the Burton reunion fans want to see so badly in "Beetlejuice 2" a reality. In the event he does, one can only hope this collaboration with Burton fares better than some of their previous outings.
Burton and Depp's last projects together were rather disappointing
Throughout both of their Hollywood careers, Tim Burton and Johnny Depp have worked together on several projects, with the latter portraying multiple of Burton's most iconic characters. They first worked together in 1990 on the film "Edward Scissorhands," with Depp in the title role opposite Winona Ryder as Kim Boggs. Burton and Depp reunited four years later for "Ed Wood," followed by collaborations on "Sleepy Hollow," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Corpse Bride," and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" throughout the late '90s and 2000s.
Burton and Depp's latest collaborations date back to the early 2010s, and, unfortunately, they're far from their best. First and foremost was "Alice in Wonderland" from 2010, where Depp played the Mad Hatter. While this production wasn't a major critical success, it did at least make over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. On the other hand, Burton and Depp's last effort fell short on all fronts. The 2012 dark fantasy "Dark Shadows" was a critical and financial failure that remains a blemish on both Depp and Burton's filmographies over a decade after its release.