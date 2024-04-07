Is Johnny Depp In Beetlejuice 2? The Tim Burton Reunion Rumors Explained

Decades after the original 1988 Tim Burton classic brought laughs and scares to the silver screen, another "Beetlejuice" feature is on the way. Aptly titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the film sees a host of beloved actors from the first movie return for more paranormal antics. Alongside the likes of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, franchise newcomers like Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, who has dropped major spoilers about his role, will join the fray. Additionally, rumors have swirled that longtime Burton collaborator Johnny Depp will appear as well.

The origin of this rumor stems from Giant Freakin' Robot, which claimed in 2023 that Depp appears in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in a cameo capacity. The publication's sources made no mention of who Depp would play in the film, nor how his role would fit into the overall story. Seeing as the likes of Burton and Depp have yet to confirm the latter's involvement, it's best to take this report with a grain of salt.

Time will tell if Depp will appear, thus making the Burton reunion fans want to see so badly in "Beetlejuice 2" a reality. In the event he does, one can only hope this collaboration with Burton fares better than some of their previous outings.