Who Does Stepfanie Kramer Play On NCIS?

Stepfanie Kramer's "NCIS" role is certainly unique, as viewers are first introduced to her character as a corpse and then get to see a simulacrum of her sitting in a chair later. It's a role worthy of Kramer's talents, as she's been acting since the 1970s, first appearing on an episode of "Starsky & Hutch." However, most people would likely come to know her through her role as Sgt. Dee Dee McCall on one of the best crime shows of all time — "Hunter."

The show was a massive hit, and her inclusion on "NCIS" feels like a nod to her crime drama roots. Kramer would leave the show after Season 6 (despite it lasting another season) to pursue other career opportunities. Fortunately for fans, she would come back for a couple of "Hunter" TV movies as well as the show's brief revival in 2003. The actor has continued to appear in various projects in recent years. In addition to her "NCIS" role, she's also shown up on "9-1-1" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

If her Instagram is anything to go off of, when Kramer isn't performing, she's spending time with friends or posting funny memes. After starring in such serious television shows, it's nice she can unwind a bit.