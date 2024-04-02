This 2018 Drama Is The Best Movie Of All Time, According To Rotten Tomatoes
While everyone has their own subjective tastes that can lead to divides between fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes, movies that achieve perfect 100% scores on the review aggregation site typically have a lot going for them. Debra Granik's "Leave No Trace" is one such movie, and it's the best of all time, according to the website's system.
Based on the novel "My Abandonment" by Peter Rock, Granik and Anne Rosselini's story follows a PTSD-stricken father named Will (Ben Foster) and his daughter, Tom (Thomasin McKenzie), as they live off the grid in the forest. However, their peaceful lives are disrupted when the local authorities force them to reintegrate into regular society. Critics have praised the film's somber and intimate qualities, and many have highlighted the strong performances of its two lead stars.
Despite its acclaim, "Leave No Trace" is a must-watch drama film that flew under the radar. With that in mind, let's look at some of its most glowing reviews from notable Rotten Tomatoes-approved movie critics.
What critics had to say about Leave No Trace
"Leave No Trace" isn't the only movie to earn the desired 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's worth noting that the indie drama has more reviews than its counterparts. For comparison sake, "Leave No Trace" has 252 reviews, while "Toy Story" has 171. The quantity of reviews is worth considering, but this technicality also shouldn't detract from the fact that critics loved Debra Granik's film.
Some reviewers were impressed by the film's intimate qualities, as well as its humane portrayal of outsiders. Claudia Puig of FilmWeek wrote that "Leave No Trace" is a human story that refrains from passing judgment on its troubled main characters. Rachel Stecher of Quelle Movies echoed this sentiment, adding that the movie doesn't rely on exposition to fill in the father and daughter's backstories.
Meanwhile, the Sydney Morning Herald's Sandra Hall praised "Leave No Trace" for being an intense experience that doesn't have to resort to violent sequences to keep viewers engaged. The reviewer also singled out Thomasin McKenzie's strong performance, claiming that it convinces viewers to buy into elements of the story that could be difficult to accept in lesser hands.
