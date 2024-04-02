This 2018 Drama Is The Best Movie Of All Time, According To Rotten Tomatoes

While everyone has their own subjective tastes that can lead to divides between fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes, movies that achieve perfect 100% scores on the review aggregation site typically have a lot going for them. Debra Granik's "Leave No Trace" is one such movie, and it's the best of all time, according to the website's system.

Based on the novel "My Abandonment" by Peter Rock, Granik and Anne Rosselini's story follows a PTSD-stricken father named Will (Ben Foster) and his daughter, Tom (Thomasin McKenzie), as they live off the grid in the forest. However, their peaceful lives are disrupted when the local authorities force them to reintegrate into regular society. Critics have praised the film's somber and intimate qualities, and many have highlighted the strong performances of its two lead stars.

Despite its acclaim, "Leave No Trace" is a must-watch drama film that flew under the radar. With that in mind, let's look at some of its most glowing reviews from notable Rotten Tomatoes-approved movie critics.