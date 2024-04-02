How NCIS Star Sean Murray Feels About The Gibbs Prequel Series

The "NCIS" franchise continues to expand in intriguing ways. A new set of stories set in the past will soon grace viewers' TV screens, as Mark Harmon will return to the "NCIS" universe in a Young Gibbs series titled "NCIS: Origins." Harmon will narrate the "NCIS" prequel series, while Austin Stowell will physically portray a younger Gibbs. It's not just long-time fans who are excited about the new show: Harmon's former co-star, Sean Murray, is also interested in what it can accomplish.

Murray has been part of the "NCIS" family since Season 1 and continues to portray Timothy McGee to this day. In an interview with TV Insider, Murray offered his thoughts on the prequel: "I was aware of it before it got going. I knew about the initial ideas of it and stuff, but 'NCIS: Origins' sounds to me something that could be very, very cool."

Even though Harmon left "NCIS" in Season 19, it sounds like he's still in contact with Murray and has spoken with him about the prequel series. "I've talked to Mark a little bit about it, and I know he's excited about it," Murray stated. "I'm sure the quality control on that one is going to be ... I think it's going to be done really well. I really do." With the Murray seal of approval, there's all the more reason for fans to get excited.