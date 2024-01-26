Dev Patel's Monkey Man Trailer Proves Jordan Peele Is Right To Save It From Netflix

A Jordan Peele and Dev Patel team-up isn't one we expected but based on the first trailer for "Monkey Man," it looks like a devilishly thrilling match.

After rising to prominence for his lead role in "Slumdog Millionaire," Patel starred in several movies like "Hotel Mumbai," "Chappie," and A24's "The Green Knight" — never shying away from taking gigs that break away from the stereotypical roles often allocated to South Asian men in Western cinema. Now he's making his directorial debut with the action-thriller "Monkey Man." Described as "'John Wick" in Mumbai," Netflix acquired the film for a cool $30 million. That was until Peele stepped into the ring. Known for directing "Us" and "Get Out," Peele is taking over the reins of this flick to give it a theatrical release via his Monkeypaw Productions label and Universal Pictures' distribution.

Filled with rich imagery and symbolism that plays with its Mumbai, India setting, "Monkey Man" is inspired by the Hindu deity Hanuman. Based on the trailer's footage, "Monkey Man" looks to be a visually astounding film. The film follows Patel's Kid, a traumatized man who makes a living fighting in Mumbai's seedy fight clubs. But soon he enters into a quest for revenge, going toe-to-toe with Mumbai's corrupt and nefarious elite. A unique setting, killer cast, and intense action sequences shown here make "Monkey Man" one of 2024's most anticipated releases.