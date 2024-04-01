Felicity Huffman's Criminal Minds: Evolution Role Has A Huge Link To An OG Character

Contains general spoilers for "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 2

It looks like "Criminal Minds" fans are set to meet a familiar face — and one who, in the show's universe, is definitely familiar to a former team member.

Deadline reports that Felicity Huffman will join the show's cast for Season 2, and she'll be portraying Dr. Jill Gideon. Yes, that's right, Gideon — as in Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin). Jill is Jason's ex-wife, and that very fact makes her reluctant to work with the Behavioral Analysis Unit. But she soon figures out that she's the only one who can help the team figure out who's behind the Gold Star mystery — a murder-centered conspiracy theory that will serve as the team's latest case. Huffman will be playing a guest role, and there's no word as to how many episodes she will appear in as of press time.

While Jill's story remains unwritten, Jason's has a definitive ending — one that came about because Mandy Patinkin chose to leave the series at the foot of Season 2.