Rebel Wilson's Disturbing Sacha Baron Cohen Allegations (And His Response) Explained

Content warning: sexual assault, harassment

Rebel Wilson's new memoir, "Rebel Rising," has some serious allegations about a major comedy star — and he's already responded.

In the book, Wilson says that "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen was repeatedly inappropriate with her when the two were working on the 2016 comedy "The Brothers Grimsby." According to a report in People Magazine, the two met at an industry event, at which point Baron Cohen asked Wilson to play his girlfriend in the movie; the outlet notes that Baron Cohen wrote and co-produced the movie and starred in it as well.

"It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he'd mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene," Wilson reveals in her book. "I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha.'" Wilson then details a truly disturbing moment while the two were on set in Cape Town, South Africa, writing, "'Okay, well, we're gonna film this extra scene,' [Baron Cohen] says. Then he pulls his pants down." The actor says that Baron Cohen asked her to digitally penetrate him, and to diffuse the moment, she "slapped him on the a** and improvised a few lines as the character." Wilson says that although she contacted her lawyer after the incident, she was advised to remain professional and get through the rest of the shoot.