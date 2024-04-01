What Happened To Sly Moore In Star Wars? The Fate Of Palpatine's Rumored Lover, Explained

There's a rich Star Wars tradition of introducing curious supporting characters in the movies and fleshing them out through various novels, comics, and video games. This has happened with more central figures like Boba Fett and Captain Phasma, and with characters who have even briefer onscreen appearances. Where would we be without Bossk, Max Rebo, or Crix Madine? Star Wars loves its Glup Shitto characters, and Sly Moore is one of the most fascinating.

In the films, Sly Moore — played by Australian actress Sandi Finlay — only appears a couple of times. She debuts in "Attack of the Clones" and returns in "Revenge of the Sith," appearing alongside Supreme Chancellor Sheev Palpatine during his sessions in the Galactic Senate. Along with the blue, horned Mas Amedda, Moore is part of Palpatine's inner political circle. Digging into the more extraneous corners of Star Wars lore reveals that she's also a Force adept privy to the Chancellor's grand Sith plans. There's even an in-universe rumor that Sly Moore was secretly Palpatine's lover. Don't worry, we'll get there.

Books and comics in the old Star Wars Expanded Universe and the official canon shed light on Sly Moore, making her one of the franchise's most enigmatic background characters. Her story goes differently in each timeline, but both versions are filled with dark betrayals and complicated schemes to grab power.