AI Imagines Paul Newman & Mark Hamill As Batman & Robin With A Perfect Supporting Cast

Thanks to AI, comic book fans can envision what superhero movies would look like had the genre really exploded in previous decades. There may have been the occasional Batman or Superman movie, but these types of flicks were definitely less prevalent than they are today. AI has been used to cast a perfect 1980s X-Men movie, and now, Alternate Reality Movies on Facebook has shown what a 1970s Batman film would look like with Paul Newman as the Caped Crusader.

Newman was an influential force in Hollywood for decades, starring in such memorable movies as "Cool Hand Luke" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." And that's just a couple of the greatest Paul Newman movies ever. He would've been an ideal pick for the Dark Knight, and the AI-generated images show him as both the suave Bruce Wayne and in costume as Batman. To fill out the rest of the cast, it appears a lot of influence was taken from "Star Wars," as Mark Hamill has been cast as Batman's trusted sidekick, Robin.

Carrie Fisher and Alec Guinness have been used as bases for Batgirl and Alfred Pennyworth, respectively. Lastly, Newman's Batman would've obviously needed a worthy foe, and the image depicts Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, as Joker, sporting a colorful outfit pretty much in line with Jack Nicholson's Joker from 1989's "Batman." It's an awesome cast and a good reminder of what might exist in an alternate timeline.