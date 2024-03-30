The Only Remaining Cheers Actors Still Alive Today

"Cheers" is, without question, one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms in television history. In her memoir "Bossypants," Tina Fey discussed the difficulty of writing a pilot and referenced the series as one of the best to ever do it, saying, "If you want to see a great pilot, watch the first episode of 'Cheers.' It's charming, funny, and well constructed. If you want to see an awkward, sweaty pilot episode, watch '30 Rock.'"

Unflattering comparisons to her own work by Fey aside, "Cheers" has earned its flowers over the years without question, and new and old fans alike are always happy to revisit the Boston-set show where "everybody knows your name." A lot of actors from the cast of "Cheers" have passed away since the show's heyday – Nicolas Colasanto died unexpectedly of a heart attack during the show's run and his character Coach Ernie Pantusso was written off, while Kirstie Alley passed away in 2022. Despite this, many of the show's major players are still with us — some of whom remain huge names in Hollywood. Here are all of the performers from "Cheers" who are still alive.