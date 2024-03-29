Zach Braff & Donald Faison Almost Had A Scrubs Reunion In A Super Unexpected Place

The CW went on a canceling spree in 2022, with numerous shows getting the ax. That included the fan-favorite Arrowverse show "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." The wacky time-traveling series ended with Season 7, but there were clearly big plans for Season 8, as evidenced by the introduction of Booster Gold, played by Donald Faison, in the finale. According to showrunner Keto Shimizu, there was an idea to reunite Faison with his former "Scrubs" co-star Zach Braff if the show had continued.

Shimizu appeared on "The Showrunner Whisperer" podcast and was asked if there were any ideas for getting Braff involved with the show. She responded, "Of course, of course! We love Zach! We thought about him maybe being the voice of his little robot." That's in reference to Skeets, Booster Gold's trusty robot who travels from the 25th century alongside his superhero partner. Shimizu continued, "We thought about that 'cause that would've been an easy way to get Zach in there — have him do the voice as opposed to trying to find money to pay for him to actually be on the show."

Braff and Faison portrayed J.D. and Turk, respectively, on "Scrubs," creating one of the best TV friendships in history. Undoubtedly, fans would've been delighted to see a "Scrubs" reunion on "Legends of Tomorrow," but now, it's a storyline lost to the multiverse.