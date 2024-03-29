Zach Braff & Donald Faison Almost Had A Scrubs Reunion In A Super Unexpected Place
The CW went on a canceling spree in 2022, with numerous shows getting the ax. That included the fan-favorite Arrowverse show "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." The wacky time-traveling series ended with Season 7, but there were clearly big plans for Season 8, as evidenced by the introduction of Booster Gold, played by Donald Faison, in the finale. According to showrunner Keto Shimizu, there was an idea to reunite Faison with his former "Scrubs" co-star Zach Braff if the show had continued.
Shimizu appeared on "The Showrunner Whisperer" podcast and was asked if there were any ideas for getting Braff involved with the show. She responded, "Of course, of course! We love Zach! We thought about him maybe being the voice of his little robot." That's in reference to Skeets, Booster Gold's trusty robot who travels from the 25th century alongside his superhero partner. Shimizu continued, "We thought about that 'cause that would've been an easy way to get Zach in there — have him do the voice as opposed to trying to find money to pay for him to actually be on the show."
Braff and Faison portrayed J.D. and Turk, respectively, on "Scrubs," creating one of the best TV friendships in history. Undoubtedly, fans would've been delighted to see a "Scrubs" reunion on "Legends of Tomorrow," but now, it's a storyline lost to the multiverse.
Zach Braff and Donald Faison have reunited plenty of times since Scrubs ended
Having Zach Braff voice Booster Gold's robot would've created arguably some of the most meta episodes in TV history. That's something "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" somewhat specialized in, considering the show starred Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, both of whom were on "Prison Break." "Legends of Tomorrow" even had the Season 1 episode "Fail-Safe," which sees the Legends embark on a prison break of their own. The show could've had a lot of fun with Braff and Donald Faison's real-life friendship. Fortunately, "Scrubs" fans never have to look too far to see what the duo is up to.
For starters, the pair hosts their own podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald." In it, they discuss all the "Scrubs" episodes while providing behind-the-scenes anecdotes and occasionally bringing on some other co-stars to hear their thoughts on a given storyline. Additionally, Braff and Faison were the other actors in Jason Momoa's 2024 Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile, where they show up for a party and sing about how great T-Mobile is.
Still, the fact that there was an idea to reunite the pair for a DC Comics TV show may seem like a major missed opportunity, especially seeing as Braff was down to do more than voice a robot. When Faison's Booster Gold casting came up in an interview with Looper's sister site /Film, Braff stated, "I'm here to announce that ... I'm down to play Ted Kord [aka Blue Beetle]." A "Scrubs" superhero team-up would've made "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 8 worth it all on its own.