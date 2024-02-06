Who Else Stars In Jason Momoa's T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial?
It's Super Bowl time, which means the world's biggest stars are coming out to celebrate television's annual offering of the wildest commercials around. T-Mobile has never been afraid to revisit the past with its ads. This year, they're bringing back former "Scrubs" co-stars Zach Braff & Donald Faison to attend a Super Bowl party together. Their neighbors? Jason Momoa and Jennifer Beals.
In the ad, Momoa says his Super Bowl party is canceled because the cable signal is down. That encourages Braff and Faison to extol the virtues of T-Mobile's home internet service to the tune of "Flashdance ... What a Feeling!" from the movie "Flashdance." This tribute to the technology of the '20s includes Braff and Momoa dancing like Beals' Alex Owens. It even sees Braff sport an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt like Beals famously did and Momoa being showered on high by a flood of water — recalling an infamous moment when Alex gets soaked as a part of her club routine.
At the end of the commercial, Beals herself turns up, trying to convince Momoa to dance again — this time without his shirt off. With that, the audience is reminded that this isn't the first time T-Mobile referenced a big pop culture moment to promote its services.
T-Mobile has a tendency to pay tribute to musicals
In its 2023 Super Bowl commercial, T-Mobile uses the star power of John Travolta. That ad features Donald Faison and Zach Braff, once again playing fondly feuding neighbors, who witness Travolta move to their cul de sac. They learn the Oscar-nominee has gotten cable wi-fi for his house — wi-fi that does not work. Another musical number ensues, with Faison and Braff selling Travolta on T-Mobile's speed and ease of use as the three dance around to the tune of "Summer Nights," the hit track from Tavolta's iconic film, "Grease."
After the actors dance through the cul de sac, the spot ends with Travolta miming his disco-style pose from "Saturday Night Fever" as the three men reach their climactic high note. It's a strategy that seems to have paid off for the tech company, inspiring it to ring up Jennifer Beals and Jason Momoa to take their next branding step.
Now that T-Mobile has paid tribute to 1970s and 1980s icons, perhaps the 1990s will be next in a 2025 Super Bowl ad. One never knows, but it might be worth dusting off your plaid shirts.