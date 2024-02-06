Who Else Stars In Jason Momoa's T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial?

It's Super Bowl time, which means the world's biggest stars are coming out to celebrate television's annual offering of the wildest commercials around. T-Mobile has never been afraid to revisit the past with its ads. This year, they're bringing back former "Scrubs" co-stars Zach Braff & Donald Faison to attend a Super Bowl party together. Their neighbors? Jason Momoa and Jennifer Beals.

In the ad, Momoa says his Super Bowl party is canceled because the cable signal is down. That encourages Braff and Faison to extol the virtues of T-Mobile's home internet service to the tune of "Flashdance ... What a Feeling!" from the movie "Flashdance." This tribute to the technology of the '20s includes Braff and Momoa dancing like Beals' Alex Owens. It even sees Braff sport an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt like Beals famously did and Momoa being showered on high by a flood of water — recalling an infamous moment when Alex gets soaked as a part of her club routine.

At the end of the commercial, Beals herself turns up, trying to convince Momoa to dance again — this time without his shirt off. With that, the audience is reminded that this isn't the first time T-Mobile referenced a big pop culture moment to promote its services.