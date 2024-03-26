Who Plays Jessica Knight's Father Feng Zhao On NCIS?

"NCIS" Season 21 has brought back some original characters, but newcomers have also made an impression. Episode 5 — "The Plan" introduces viewers to Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) dad, Feng Zhao, who stops by to help the team solve a crime and check in on his daughter, only to learn that she's romantically involved with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Feng is the overprotective type and has high standards for his daughter; Jimmy doesn't get an immediate seal of approval from the man who might be his father-in-law someday. With that in mind, let's look at the actor who plays Jessica's dad on "NCIS."

Feng Zhao is portrayed by Russell Wong, an actor some fans might forget starred on "NCIS" in the past. Before being cast as Jessica's dad in the main series, he had a small role on "NCIS: New Orleans" as Cam Lin, who can be found in Season 1's "The Walking Dead" episode.

Outside the NCIS franchise, audiences probably recognize Wong from several film and television projects, including a groundbreaking action series from the director of "The Fast and the Furious."