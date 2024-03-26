Who Plays Jessica Knight's Father Feng Zhao On NCIS?
"NCIS" Season 21 has brought back some original characters, but newcomers have also made an impression. Episode 5 — "The Plan" introduces viewers to Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) dad, Feng Zhao, who stops by to help the team solve a crime and check in on his daughter, only to learn that she's romantically involved with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Feng is the overprotective type and has high standards for his daughter; Jimmy doesn't get an immediate seal of approval from the man who might be his father-in-law someday. With that in mind, let's look at the actor who plays Jessica's dad on "NCIS."
Feng Zhao is portrayed by Russell Wong, an actor some fans might forget starred on "NCIS" in the past. Before being cast as Jessica's dad in the main series, he had a small role on "NCIS: New Orleans" as Cam Lin, who can be found in Season 1's "The Walking Dead" episode.
Outside the NCIS franchise, audiences probably recognize Wong from several film and television projects, including a groundbreaking action series from the director of "The Fast and the Furious."
Russell Wong is an acting veteran
While Russell Wong boasts a diverse filmography, some of his most notable projects are tied to the action and crime genres. These include "Romeo Must Die," a Hong Kong-inspired American action movie in which Wong gets his knuckles dirty alongside Jet Li, DMX, Aaliyah, and Isaiah Washington. He also has a supporting role in the '90s cult favorite "New Jack City," a gritty crime flick starring Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, and Ice-T.
Those projects saw Wong play supporting characters, but he has been a leading man. In the 1990s, he starred on "Vanishing Son," an action series created by Fast and Furious alum Rob Cohen. The story sees his character, Jian-Wa Chang, move to the United States to pursue his dream of making music, but things get hairy when his brother falls in with the wrong crowd. "Vanishing Son" only lasted for 13 episodes, but the series is fondly remembered for casting Asian-American actors in main roles when it wasn't a common occurrence on the small screen.
Elsewhere, fans of HBO's "Westworld" will remember Wong from Season 3, when he portrayed Brompton, a high-ranking member of the Delos Board. He's also lent his talents to procedurals outside the NCIS franchise, including "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders." Netflix subscribers might know him from "The Brothers Son," an action series starring Michelle Yeoh.
