Michael Rosenbaum Confirms Smallville Could Return (But Not How You Might Think)

Long before live-action comic book-based shows became commonplace, "Smallville" ruled the small screen roost. The CW series spotlights a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) as he navigates growing up on Earth with his extraordinary Kryptonian abilities. Though Welling didn't want to suit up in the series finale, Clark finally donning his Superman attire is teased in the closing moments of the 10th and final season. Thus, there are many out there hopeful that "Smallville" could return down the line, explaining what the Man of Steel and his supporting cast have been up to.

As it turns out, the iconic DC show's comeback isn't as much of a pipedream as it might seem. According to Lex Luthor himself, Michael Rosenbaum, in an interview with Screen Rant, an animated revival isn't out of the question. Of course, in order for such an endeavor to become a reality, the timing has to be just right. "We had the strike, we had a change of executives at DC — one being one of my best friends in the world, James Gunn. When the time's right, I think it's something that's a no brainer, unless they have other ideas," Rosenbaum shared.

Even better, Rosenbaum isn't the only "Smallville" alum interested in returning to the beloved DC continuity in an animated format.