Natalie Portman Had One Major Concern About Playing Padme In Star Wars

It can be tough for an actor to take on a huge franchise role and ever escape the character they played — even for someone as recognizable as Natalie Portman. Apparently, the Oscar winner was really concerned that playing a major part in the "Star Wars" prequels would stick with her and negatively impact her career.

In a feature in Empire that looks back on the prequels, Portman revealed that she was apprehensive about playing Padmé Amidala, the young queen of a planet named Naboo. Not only is the character a prominent ruler, but she's also the secret wife of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen in the second and third film), and mother of Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher).

"I was worried about doing it, that I wouldn't be able to do anything else after, because the series carries such a mythology in American life. But that was precisely why it was such an incredible opportunity," Portman told Empire. "It bridged my career from a child to an adult." Other than mixed reviews for her performance — which many viewers felt was quite wooden and not exactly aided by George Lucas' stilted dialogue — playing Padmé definitely didn't damage Portman's career at all. These days, she's one of Hollywood's most recognizable players and has appeared in everything from "Annihilation" to "No Strings Attached" to "Black Swan" (the last of which won her an Oscar).