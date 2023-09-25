Is Mark Harmon's Gibbs Returning For NCIS Season 21? It's Complicated

Mark Harmon appeared in over 430 episodes of the CBS series "NCIS," and after so many years of loyal service in the fight against naval crime, Leroy Jethro Gibbs exited the show early in Season 19, leaving many to wonder if he would ever return. Upon further investigation, there are rumblings of a potential reprisal, with certain complications possibly standing in the way of any kind of Season 21 comeback.

When it comes to whether or not fans will ever see Gibbs again, an exclusive report from Closer indicates Harmon can't make up his mind. Even though he was keen on the idea of coming back, it seems the launch of his book, "Ghosts of Honolulu," has taken up most of his attention, apparently delaying the decision and causing more confusion in the process. "Mark's been teasing a return to the show and everyone wanted him back," an insider revealed to Closer in the report. "He's still on the fence when it comes to going back to the grind. People wish he would stop getting them excited only to let them down."

But it also appears that Wilmer Valderrama, who joined the series as Agent Nick Torres in season 14, is reportedly not up for more Gibbs in Season 21 or ever. "Wilmer has nothing personal against Mark, but he wouldn't mind if he never came back," the insider said. "This has been Wilmer's time to shine, and he feels like he's finally a main star, not a supporting player." And he isn't the only one who isn't eager about Gibbs returning to NCIS duty.